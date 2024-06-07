Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Model N Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,989,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

