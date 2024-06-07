Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Model N

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

MODN opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,989,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,732 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 85,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.