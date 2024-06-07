Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.02.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,245 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,422. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

