Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.02.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,636,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,245 shares of company stock worth $23,814,422. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

