monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. monday.com makes up 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.59. 791,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

