MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 3.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 53,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 171,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

