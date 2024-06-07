Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Shares Up 11.7%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 484,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 154,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Montana Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
