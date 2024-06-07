Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 573,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,672 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,647. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

