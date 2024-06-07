Morgan Stanley Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $331.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.84.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

