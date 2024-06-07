Morgan Stanley Upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Equal Weight

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SAM opened at $294.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.78 and its 200-day moving average is $319.60. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.