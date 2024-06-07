Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 11,829 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.13. 1,665,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

