Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 87,888 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,640,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

