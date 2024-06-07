Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USXF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 51,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

