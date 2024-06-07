Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 600,580 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $206,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,076,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,391. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $575.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

