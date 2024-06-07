Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 851,725 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $65,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

