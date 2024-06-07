Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $132.90 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,170 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,036 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $132,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.58 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

