Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $326.28 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Charles Schwab worth $326,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 2,414,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

