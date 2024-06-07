Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $75.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,649 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $75,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

