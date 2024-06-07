Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $893,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

