Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,025. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $275.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

