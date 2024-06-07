Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 292,064 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $253,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 192,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 436,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.39. The stock had a trading volume of 842,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,462. The stock has a market cap of $419.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.91 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

