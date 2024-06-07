Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 51,107 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

