Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 8,437 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 2,517,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,089. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

