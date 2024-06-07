Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.23. 1,327,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $340.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

