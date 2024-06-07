Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $948,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.04. 882,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,219. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

