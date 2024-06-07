Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.86.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSI opened at $370.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $372.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day moving average is $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.