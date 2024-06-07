Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.52). 30,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 80,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,915.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

