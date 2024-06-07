M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

