Mudita Advisors LLP Has $2.78 Million Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Mudita Advisors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222,900 shares during the quarter. New Gold makes up about 1.9% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned 0.28% of New Gold worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 577,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

New Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.