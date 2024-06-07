Myriad Genetics’ (MYGN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

