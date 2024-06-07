Nano Price Tops $1.32 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $175.39 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71,833.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.86 or 0.00720917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00117416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00040795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00238368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00089374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

