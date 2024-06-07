NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.76. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 11,139 shares trading hands.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.45.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
