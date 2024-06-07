NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOVGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.76. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 11,139 shares trading hands.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

