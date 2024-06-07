Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 309.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,736 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.