nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Down 3.1%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 205,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 924,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

nCino Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,159,414.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

