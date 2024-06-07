Needham & Company LLC Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

S stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,529.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,074.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

