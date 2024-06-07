Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 206.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 371,480 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $268,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $648.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $611.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.