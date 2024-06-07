NetMind Token (NMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $319.15 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $8.75 or 0.00012683 BTC on major exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $319.15 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,472,428 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 9.32495327 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,449,556.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.