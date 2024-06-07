Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.85.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,997 shares of company stock valued at $28,773,215. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

