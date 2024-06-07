NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.86. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 3,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NURO

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.