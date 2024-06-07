Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.03 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.80). Approximately 110,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 92,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nexteq Trading Down 2.5 %

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £16,610 ($21,281.23). 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Featured Stories

