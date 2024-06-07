NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,344.81 or 1.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00099344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

