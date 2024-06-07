Northern Trust Corp Buys 133,037 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,298,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.42. 564,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,546. The company has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

