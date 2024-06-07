Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of ServiceNow worth $1,476,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $697.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,306. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.11 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $733.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

