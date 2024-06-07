Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Newmont worth $537,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,395,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

