Northern Trust Corp Sells 284,317 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 284,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $448,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 631,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

