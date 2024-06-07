Northern Trust Corp Sells 592,158 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,602,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 592,158 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,790,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

