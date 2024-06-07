Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Paychex worth $515,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rogco LP lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

