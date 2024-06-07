Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $494,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

