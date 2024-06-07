Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,514 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $600,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

