Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 4.1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.65 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). Approximately 74,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 81,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.72).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.22 and a beta of -1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.